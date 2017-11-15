Clearer and Cool for Thursday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday

Light rain showers continue to leave the area this afternoon and evening, after bringing just a tenth or two of an inch of rain to the area. Without any significant drop in temperature behind the cold front for our area, expect a near-average night for West Tennessee temperature-wise. Warmer weather is forecast for Friday before another cold front brings rain back on Saturday.

TONIGHT

Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s and skies will gradually get clearer overnight. Patchy dense fog is possible early tomorrow, especially in the pre-dawn hours though ultimately a sunny day is forecast for Thursday.

With sunny skies, temperatures will warm up to near 60°F Thursday afternoon but it’ll be a cold night with temperatures just barely above freezing by Friday morning. Warmer weather is forecast for Friday afternoon before another cold front brings strong winds, showers, and thunderstorms to start the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when rain could arrive, and our risk for severe weather, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com