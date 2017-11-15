Fatal factory accident in Paris under investigation

PARIS, Tenn. — An accident at a Paris factory is under investigation after an employee was killed Monday while working on machinery.

Chris Cannon, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said the accident happened Nov. 13 at PML Inc. on County Home Road.

TOSHA is investigating the accident, including a survey of the scene, company records, procedures and interviews, Cannon said.

A fatality investigation can take up to 10 weeks to complete.