Henderson Co. woman pleads guilty to 25 counts of animal cruelty

HENDERSON, COUNTY, Tenn — A Henderson county woman charged with 25 counts of cruelty to animals pleaded guilty in court.

Cindy Keen was charged last year after law enforcement received information about suspected livestock abuse at her property. The terms of her guilty plea include a lifetime ban on owning and possessing livestock, or she cannot own any animal during probation.

Volunteers with Redemption Road Rescue recovered around 30 horses from Keen’s home and said this is a major victory for the animals.

“They’re fat, they’re happy, they’re fed, they’re taken care of,” Assistant Director of Redemption Road, Melissa Floyd said. “They would not have made it through this winter there is no way and we just feel like it’s a huge victory for the horses.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to Cindy Keen and her attorney for comment, but we were unable to reach them.