Log truck overturns in west Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — State troopers responded Wednesday morning to an overturned log truck in west Madison County.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Denmark Jackson Road near the Smith Lane intersection. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.

The truck overturned in a curve, spilling the load of logs.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.