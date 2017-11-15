Man charged with firing gunshot in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man was arraigned Wednesday in Jackson City Court after court documents say he shot at another man Saturday in a downtown Jackson parking lot.

Alfred Scott, 48, is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Witnesses told police they saw a man wearing a green jacket and black hat with a gray goatee near Community Tire shoot at a man in the parking lot of Abel’s Way on North Highland Avenue, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police the man left the scene on a bicycle.

Court documents say police identified Scott as the person who fired the shot and searched his Cedar Street home.

In the home, police found a .38-caliber revolver inside a microwave with a spent round in the cylinder, court documents say.

Police say Scott admitted to investigators that the gun was his and that he fired the shot at Community Tire.

He is currently held on $15,000 bond at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.