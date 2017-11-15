Mugshots : Madison County : 11/14/17 – 11/15/17 November 15, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Bailee Guiton Identity theft, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Amy Barton Retaliation for past action, criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Brandi Prude Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Carlos Wardlow Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Daniel Buck Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Dontavius Anderson Schedule II, III, IV & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Edward Butler Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20James Dirkans Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Jason Tate Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Joey Deberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Latasha Shaw Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Mauriece Matthews Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Sedrick Morton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Tammy Dunagan Fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Travis Lewis Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Troy Taylor Harassment domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20William Foster Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Tyler Springfield Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Ulester Cross Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Undra Clark Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/14/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/15/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore