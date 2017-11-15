Mugshots : Madison County : 11/14/17 – 11/15/17

1/20 Bailee Guiton Identity theft, criminal impersonation

2/20 Amy Barton Retaliation for past action, criminal simulation

3/20 Brandi Prude Aggravated assault

4/20 Carlos Wardlow Simple domestic assault



5/20 Daniel Buck Failure to comply

6/20 Dontavius Anderson Schedule II, III, IV & VI drug violations

7/20 Edward Butler Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

8/20 James Dirkans Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/20 Jason Tate Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/20 Joey Deberry Failure to appear

11/20 Latasha Shaw Violation of probation

12/20 Mauriece Matthews Unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/20 Sedrick Morton Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/20 Tammy Dunagan Fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance

15/20 Travis Lewis Failure to comply

16/20 Troy Taylor Harassment domestic assault, vandalism



17/20 William Foster Violation of probation

18/20 Tyler Springfield Vandalism

19/20 Ulester Cross Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/20 Undra Clark Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/14/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/15/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.