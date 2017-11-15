“Relaxin’ in Jackson” viral video spreads across the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–Have you seen the “Relaxin’ in Jackson’ viral video across the Hub City yet? It’s already reached 140,000 views and 3,500 shares on Facebook and it continues to grow.

Haltom Home Team-Jackson, Tennessee Realtors shared the video on Facebook. The “Relaxin’ in Jackson” video highlights all of Jackson’s gems, attractions and things Jacksonians can most likely relate to if they’ve lived here long enough.

“We’re a fun, young, energetic group of real estate agents, and we are always trying to do new creative ways of marketing real estate and this was just one of the things that we came up with,” said Haltom Home real estate agent, Beth Haltom.

The viral video was created by 25-year-olds Austin and Colin of Ohio who are now Nashville transplants.