Scattered Showers And Storms This Afteroon

Weather Update:

We’ll go through a bit of a lull in the action this morning. the main cold front is still well off to the northwest across parts of SE Missouri and north Central Arkansas. There is another wave of rain moving east through the area as of 8:40 AM this morning. This will still not be the main front though. Tracking a line of convection becoming better organized in SE Missouri this morning. I am expecting some thunder and lightning with the wave as it makes it’s way into West Tennessee later this afternoon. Main threats will continue to be brief heavy rain maybe some thunder and lightning… Though last several runs of the high resolution hourly models indicate the line should gradually weaken as the main area of storms outruns the better dynamic support aloft. Either way, I’ll keep an eye on it this afternoon and have a full update coming up on Midday ABC 7 11:30 AM and Noon on CBS 7.

