Sheila Rose Yoder

Ms. Sheila Rose Yoder, age 18 of Cottage Grove, TN passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her funeral service will be Friday, November 17, 2017 at Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church at 1286 Midway Road, Paris, TN 38242. Her service will be conducted by pastor Henry Nissley, Paul Miller and Dwight Miller. Burial will follow at the Calvary Christian Fellowship Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church. Pallbearers will be Dean, Nathan, Brian and Vincent Yoder and Justin and Tyler Miller.

Sheila Rose Yoder was born February 5, 1999 in Paris, Tennessee to Michael Yoder and Virginia Miller Yoder, both of Cottage Grove, TN. She is survived by two sisters: Kathleen Yoder and Maria Yoder, both of Cottage Grove, TN; two brothers: Dean (April) Yoder and Nathan Yoder both of Cottage Grove, TN; her maternal grand parents, Raymond and Ida Miller of Roodhouse, IL; her paternal grandparents, Erwin and Louise Yoder of Cottage Grove, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Sheila Rose Yoder accepted Christ as her personal savior at a young age and was baptized. She was a member of Calvary Christian Fellowship Church.

The family wishes to thank everyone for all prayers, support, food, and caring that was shared this past week. It is greatly appreciated. May God Bless you!

Around the kitchen table…today an empty chair,

The precious smile is missing…of someone we hold dear,

And yet our hearts are hopeful…tho the day is bittersweet,

Because we know the one we love…has filled another seat,

Another banquet table…abounds with joy and love,

For our Sheila made the journey…

Homecoming Day Above!