Teens charged in Milan double homicide plead not guilty

TRENTON, Tenn. — Two teenagers charged in a September double homicide in Milan have pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder.

Antonio Turner and Justice Walton will stand trial as adults in the deaths of Deairrious Young and Troy Whitmore at the Meadows of Milan apartments.

The teens will return to Gibson County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26.

At their arraignment this week, Turner and Walton pleaded not guilty to their charges. Their case was heard in juvenile court in October and sent to a Gibson County grand jury for indictment in October.