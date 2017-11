Trial date set in stabbing of pregnant Bradford woman

TRENTON, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for a man accused of stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend multiple times in late 2015.

Torey Estes, 37, is set for trial on July 12. He is charged with attempted murder.

Police said the woman, who was three months pregnant at the time of the stabbing, was found at a home on Cantrell Street after calling 911.