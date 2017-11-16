Sunny And Cool Today, Windy Friday!

Weather Update 7:45 AM:

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a foggy start to the day we’ll slowly clear clouds out of here through late morning and into the afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, though our flow will be out of the north around 5 mph. keeping the chill in the air this afternoon. Clear skies overnight will lead to fairly quick drop in temperatures this evening. Lows will drop into the low 40s to upper 30s. During the overnight a warm front will start to move north into West Tennessee, it will increase moisture content as it does, so there could be some advection fog developing as the front moves north Friday morning. immediately behind the front the pressure gradient across the area will tighten up and winds will respond throughout the day in fact gusts could be as high as 35-40 mph at times. Hold on to your hat! I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up later on ABC 7 Midday at 11:30 and at Noon on CBS 7.

