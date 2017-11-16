47th annual USJ Holiday Mart kicks off Thursday night

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

Vendors set up Thursday for the 47th annual University School of Jackson Holiday Mart at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. “Out of control doesn’t even begin to explain it,” Julie Newman, a vendor, said.

Newman grew up in Jackson and traveled from Nashville to sell women’s game day apparel. “The crowd is always huge. Lots of great Christmas shopping and things you don’t find everywhere in Jackson that you can get in one stop,” she said.

USJ Holiday Mart Marketing Chair Sarah Smith said they have more than 100 vendors this year selling everything from jewelry to clothes and holiday decorations. “Anybody on your list — you’re going to be able to find something for men, women, children,” Smith said.

Smith said vendors come from all over the Southeast. “We’ve got vendors from Florida, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky,” she said.

The four-day event kicks off Thursday night with a preview party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For the first time ever, it is open to the public.

Newman is ready. “This is my crowd here,” she said. “These are my people, so it is my favorite event by far.”

Tickets cost $5 in advance and $7 at the door. People can shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday then again from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit the USJ Holiday Mart website.