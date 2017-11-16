City of Jackson helps kickoff Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson City Councilman Harvey Buchanan presented a donation check to the Salvation Army at City Hall, Thursday.

Councilman Buchanan says this is the fifth year the city of Jackson has donated to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

He said it is a way to give back to the community and help kick start such a great cause for the holidays.

Salvation Army members tell us how the $5,000 donati0n will impact this year’s Red Kettle campaign.

“It’s huge, it’s absolutely huge. It helps give us what we need initially to help make sure that the children we’re serving for the angel tree have what they need for Christmas and then everything above and beyond that goes to support us throughout the year,” said Lt. Cheryl Moynihan of the Salvation Army.

Red kettles will be set up at locations around Madison and surrounding counties for the holidays, beginning Friday, through December 23.

Please give generously wherever you hear the bells ringing and see the red kettles.