Community members raise money at Sportsman’s Dinner and Auction

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Madison-County Sportsman Dinner and Auction kicked off Thursday night at Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

The event, sponsored by Ducks Unlimited, raised money and celebrated 80 years of conservation. This year’s dinner and auction highlighted some of the awesome 80th anniversary merchandise. The event also included games and raffles.

“It saves the wet lands for the future generations that come in to water fount hunt. It’s been around for years. My son’s 15 so 40 years from now he can enjoy it,” said Stan Flowers, Ducks Unlimited District Chairman.

Some of the items auctioned off Thursday night ranged from guns to boats.