Getting Warmer and Windy on Friday

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. – Thursday

High pressure has brought the sunshine back into the area today leading West Tennessee to warm up to a wide range of temperatures this afternoon. At the coolest, northwest Tennessee has been in the middle 50s but southwest Tennessee was in the middle 60s. Every part of the Mid-South will get much warmer tomorrow when a warm front bringing strong winds from the south moves through. The warm weather will be short-lived however, as a cold front sweeps through on Saturday bringing showers and thunderstorms and a big drop in temperature.

Skies will remain mainly clear this evening with patchy fog developing overnight. Increasing winds will remove the fog early Friday but not before temperatures drop to the middle and upper 30s for a cold start to the day. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow, temperatures could warm all the way up to the upper 60s and lower 70s! Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour with the strongest winds expected to take place overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday with the cold front coming through during the middle of the day. We’ll take a closer look at the potential threats during the evening weathercasts, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest details and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

