Madison Co. Sheriff Mehr holds 34th community meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Madison County Sheriff John Mehr held another of his community meetings for residents, Thursday night.

The meeting was held at the fire station in Three Way in north Madison County.

Attendees listened to the sheriff who briefed them on issues affecting them, then took questions from the audience.

Three Way Mayor Larry Sanders, who hosted the event, talked about why meetings like these are important.

“Any time there’s communication between any phase of government, the better off because our democracy is based on for the people,” said Mayor Sanders.

This was Sheriff Mehr’s 34th community meeting, with more scheduled in the future.