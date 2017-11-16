Milan coach plans to retire after 22 years

MILAN, Tenn. — After 22 years of coaching the Milan Bulldogs, Jeff Morris informed his team he would be stepping down as head coach and retiring at the end of the school year. It was a move that shocked and saddened some around him.

“Yeah it was kind of hard for him to say it, it was hard for us to listen too,” senior running back Anthony Ballard said. “Obviously he’s a legend, he left a legacy down here in West Tennessee and Milan.

The numbers speak for themselves, Morris has accounted for more than 200 wins and two state championships and four state runner-ups while leading the helm. While the wins and losses record looks impressive in the stat book, it’s the little things he said you must possess in order to lead a dominant program.

“What you have to enjoy is that work that goes into it, working with the coaches on the gameplan, teaching and working with the players in the weight room and spending that time on the practice field,” Morris said.

During his years of 33 years of coaching, Morris said the head coaching position often occupies all free time he would have due to the constant demands of the job. But on one Sunday morning following his teams 40-0 win over Westview, he felt a little different. He said he was known for never bringing the job home, but even his wife, Cindy, knew something wasn’t right.

“She could just tell something wasn’t right,” prinicipalMorris said.

So they had a conversation where he expressed his feelings towards retiring, a plan she supported. Morris then contacted his athletic director and principal, Greg Scott. While knowing an end to an illustrious career was near, Morris was only three games into the season and knew he still had more work to do before he could call it quits.

“Na you don’t quit, there’s a big difference walking away in the middle of the year,” he said. “I signed up for this football team and I did the job the best I could.”

Now that he’s able to step away from the sidelines and the constant stress of being a head coach, Morris said he and his wife can now enjoy games as fans.

“There’s time we’ll be at a road game and the bus will pull up and my stomachs turning and I look over to the people tailgating, they’re over there having a good time and I’ve thought man that looks fun.”

He said intends to travel to Knoxville and see the Tennessee Volunteers play, and take a few vacations in the summertime as he was unable to do so while being a head coach.

As for the first thing, he will do now that he’s done coaching.

“I’m going to do a little hunting,” Morris said with a chuckle.

But while it’s hard to say goodbye to a game that has done so much for him, Morris said he is grateful for his time spent at Milan.

“I’ve done my part but I feel like I am luckier to be apart of Milan football than Milan football was to have me.”

Morris said he will continue to live in Milan where he will be a regular in the stands on Friday nights for seasons to come alongside with his wife. He will assist the team in anyway possible while seeking a part-time position with the school.

Lastly, Morris said he wasn’t ruling out a return to coaching, he never knows, he may just have to let his batteries recharge.