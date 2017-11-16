Mugshots : Madison County : 11/15/17 – 11/16/17

1/15 Brianna Moody Criminal simulation

2/15 Antwain York Failure to appear

3/15 Charles Logan Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, burglary of motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, criminal impersonation, schedule I, II & VI drug violations

4/15 Cody Mills Violation of community corrections



5/15 Courtney Gray Violation of probation

6/15 Hanna Barnes Assault

7/15 James Dirkans Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections, violation of conditions of community supervision

8/15 Jonathan Peterson Violation of community corrections



9/15 Justin Williams Failure to appear

10/15 Ladreama Outlaw Schedule I & VI drug violations

11/15 Lukas Austin Violation of community corrections

12/15 Nathan Shidler Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/15 Nicholas Burkett Failure to appear

14/15 Robert Sutcliffe Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

15/15 Tikindra Givens Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/15/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/16/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.