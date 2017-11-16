Mugshots : Madison County : 11/15/17 – 11/16/17 November 16, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Brianna Moody Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Antwain York Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Charles Logan Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, burglary of motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, criminal impersonation, schedule I, II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Cody Mills Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Courtney Gray Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Hanna Barnes Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15James Dirkans Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Jonathan Peterson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Justin Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Ladreama Outlaw Schedule I & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Lukas Austin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Nathan Shidler Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Nicholas Burkett Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Robert Sutcliffe Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Tikindra Givens Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/15/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/16/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore