TBI adds East Tennessee man to Top 10 Most Wanted

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery.

Justin Wayne Pridemore, 24, is wanted by the Greenville Police Department and the TBI on charges of aggravated sexual battery. According to the TBI, that charge stems from an incident involving a child.

Pridemore is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes, around six feet tall and 260 pounds.

Pridemore has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Pridemore’s arrest.