TBI assists in death investigation of Dresden 6th grader

DRESDEN, Tenn. — People are mourning the loss of a 12-year-old Dresden Middle School student who died Sunday from a gunshot wound.

“Dresden Police Department along with emergency medical personnel answered a call of a 12-year-old youth that was fatally injured with a handgun,” Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe said.

According to family members, Jerron McAlister was at a friend’s home when the incident occurred. Unfortunately, once Dresden police arrived on Evergreen Street it was too late.

“Upon arriving at the scene, emergency management personnel and the officers found a 12-year-old youth deceased at the scene,” Chief Howe said.

With the assistance of the TBI, Dresden police are working this as a death investigation, not a homicide. It is unclear if adults were home at the time of the incident.

“We have sent numerous items to the TBI crime lab as well as the forensic examiner,” Chief Howe said. “We are waiting for the results.”

The sixth grader’s principal, David Lewellen, released this statement: “He was a terrific young man. Our entire school community will miss him and will keep his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

“Very tragic incident for the community as well as the youth,” Chief Howe said. “We ask for everybody’s hearts and prayers and thoughts to go out to both families. It’s been very hard for both families.”

The J&A fund has been established at the First Community Bank of the Heartland to help Jerron’s family pay for funeral expenses. Any remaining money will go into a scholarship fund for his twin brother, Aaron.

A candlelight vigil for Jerron McAlister has been planned for 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Dresden Farmers Market.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Bowlin Funeral Home. The funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Bowlin Funeral Home.

For information about how to help the family, call or visit First Community Bank at 8722 Highway 22 in Dresden, or call them at 731-364-0000.