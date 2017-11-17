Weather Update 7:44 AM:

It will be come warmer and windy as the day progresses. Clouds will also increase as a warm front lifts north through the area this morning and afternoon. winds will be anywhere from 5-15 mph most of the day light hours. After sunset though it may increase to 10-20 mph with gust over 30-40 mph. Rain chance increase Saturday morning as the main cold front arrives, there will be a sharp drop off in temperatures after the front moves through some time between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm. After that, temperatures may tumble as much as 18-20 degrees in about 4 hours or less. In addition winds will be out the northwest still around 10-15 mph so wind chill will feel like its close to freezing by 7 or 8 Saturday Evening. Sunday temperatures will struggle to even make it to 50 for the high temperature. The pattern look relatively quiet through much of the Thanksgiving holiday. However temperatures will in general be well below average.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com