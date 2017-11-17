Bertha Lee (Britt) Hampton

Mrs. Bertha Lee (Britt) Hampton departed this life at the age of 89 at her home on November 12, 2017.

Going home celebration will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00PM. Burial will follow in the Humbles Cemetery.

Mrs. Hampton was born in Carroll County on July 14, 1928, to parents John and Odell (Stegall) Britt. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was married to Edward Hampton in 1945. To this union ten children were born. Mr. Hampton and one daughter, Evon, preceded her in death.

Mrs. Hampton is also preceded in death by a grandson, Stanley Jamison, a great granddaughter, Sharmeka Brodie, and a great grandson, Justin Hampton.

She professed hope in Christ at an early age and served until her health began to fail.

She is survived by one brother, Lester (Doris) Britt of Milwaukee Wisconsin; one step sister, Mattie Farrington, Jackson, Tennessee; six daughters, Josephine Melton, Virginia Taylor, Barbara (Anthony) Owens and Kimberly Hampton all of Huntingdon, Tennessee. Gearlean Buckley, Nashville, Tennessee, and Cynthia Pittman, Clarksville, Tennessee; three sons, Richard (Gwen) Hampton, Chester Hampton, and Rodney (Angie) Hampton all of Huntingdon, Tennessee; one stepson, Darnell (Jessie) Jamison, whom she treated as her own; two sister-in- laws, Doris Britt and Wille Sue Gordon; and two very special caregivers, Teresa Johnson and Tanya Buckley. She also leaves twenty-four grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren, and eleven great-great grandchildren.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 6-8PM at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home and then on Friday, November 17 th at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church from 11AM until time of services.

Dilday-Carter Funeral Home is in charge (731)986-8281 or www.dilday.com.