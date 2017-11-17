Cleva Ann Watson Wood

Cleva Ann Watson Wood, age 92, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017 in Jackson. She is survived by a daughter, Shirley A. Steele (Monty), 1 grand daughter, Jennifer Lewis, 2 great granddaughters, Hope Hathcote (Kevin) and Heather Hamm (Tom), and 3 great great grandchildren, Allison Jones, Madison Hathcote, and Hayden Hamm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Wood, parents, John and Azlee Watson, a son, Leon Wood, a great great grandson, Hunter Hamm, and siblings, Junior Watson, Vinnie E. Hayes, Myrtle Watson, Emma Gray Wood, Zilphia Bledsoe, Litha Lee Burton, William Watson, Meldeen Overman, Dora Alice Hayes, Lucille Fesmire. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 18 at 3PM at Reed’s Chapel in Lexington with burial to follow in Mazies Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 1PM-9PM and Saturday from 10AM till service.