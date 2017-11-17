Community unites with candlelight vigil, remembers boy killed by handgun

DRESDEN, Tenn.-The Dresden community united in song, Friday evening for a little boy killed by a handgun Sunday.

Nearly 100 family members, students and community members circled outside the Dresden Farmers Market, holding candles for 12-year-old Jerron McAlister. A local pastor led a prayer for the young boy who died at a friends house on Evergreen Street in Dresden.

Students shaped the candles into the shape of a heart and letter ‘J’ for Jerron. Attendees said Jerron was a very loving, funny, and outgoing boy.

“He had the most beautiful smile and he, he was just a good kid and he had a big heart. He was active and you know baseball, all-stars, football, was friends to everybody,” said Nancy Jerrod, Jerron’s cousin.

You can donate to the McAlister Family to the ‘J and A Fund’ at the First Community Bank of the Heartland.