Customers shop Blue Friday at Goodwill

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bargain hunters save big on Blue Friday. It’s a day for customers to shop thrift at Goodwill.

Customers shopped Blue Friday at Goodwill on Vann Drive in Jackson. Glorida McClain said she showed up 30 minutes before the store opened. “I was the first one here at 8:30 a.m. and I went and sat in my car for a few minutes,” she said. “I was daydreaming. I looked up and there was a line.”

Customers get 50 percent off at Goodwill on Friday. Rewards customers get 60 percent off.

Goodwill Operations Training Coach Sandra Hickey said shopping a week early on Blue Friday gives people more time with their family for Thanksgiving. “It gives everyone an opportunity to have a little bit better of a relaxed shopping experience, find unique gifts and get a jump on the holiday season,” Hickey said.

Customers said shopping on Blue Friday allows them to avoid the crowds on Black Friday. “Black Friday can be a little crazy and people get trampled and it can be kind of a negative thing,” Reverend Love, a shopper, said.

McClain said she was there for the sale. “I not only find great clothes for myself here, but I also find a lot of collectibles and things like that,” she said.

Customers can also sign up to win an iPad or gift card.

Goodwill said this is the first year for Blue Friday.