Dennis Richard Gwinn

Dennis Richard Gwinn, formerly of Paris, Tenn., passed away Oct. 31 at his residence in Hindenburg, Germany. He was 41 years old.

Gwinn’s funeral service will be held at McEvoy Funeral Home and led by Gary Collier. Burial will take place at Murray Memorial Gardens. Times and dates of services are pending.

Gwinn was born Aug. 3, 1976, at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumner, South Carolina.

Gwinn studied at several universities in the U.S. and abroad, including Murray State, a year in Germany and the University of California in San Francisco, where he earned his doctorate. Dennis was a world traveler who spoke fluent English, Russian and German.