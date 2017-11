Edna Woods

Edna Woods, age 90, of Lexington passed away Thursday November 16, 2017 in Lexington. She is survived by 2 daughters; Linda Ann (Larry) Blackstock and Wanda Townsend, a sister; Bonnie (Charles) Thompson, 4 grandchildren; Brenda Townsend, Steve (Kris) Blackstock, Donny (Bobbi Jo) Townsend, and Stephanie (Jonathan) Rushing, 11 great-grandchildren; Shane (Candace) Horn, Brandon Horn, Drew (Kayla) Blackstock, Brandi (Andrew) Hill, Kyle (Kayla) Patterson, Beth (Tyler) Blackstock, Trae Townsend, Dylan Davis, Denver Davis, Cody Rushing, and Erin Rushing, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Woods, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and a son-in-law Duck Townsend. Funeral services will be Saturday November 18 at 1PM at Reeds Chapel with burial to follow the Bible Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 12PM-9PM and Saturday 9AM until service.