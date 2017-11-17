Gubernatorial candidate Beth Harwell tours Humboldt clinic

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local clinic gets a visit from gubernatorial candidate Beth Harwell.

Harwell toured the A Mother’s Love clinic in Humboldt Friday. A Mother’s Love is an opioid recovery program for addicted pregnant women.

She said the model the clinic uses could be an example statewide for babies born addicted to opioids.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of the children born addicted to opioids,” Harwell said. “That’s why a facility like A Mother’s Love is just so needed. Really this can be a model for the rest of the state.”

Harwell is currently the speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives. She said she expects more legislation to be presented in January on opioid addiction statewide.