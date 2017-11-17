Jackson police seek 2 suspects in dollar store robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are searching for two people accused of robbing a store in west Jackson.

The robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Family Dollar in the 1100 block of Old Hickory Boulevard, according to police.

Officers say two men came in and demanded money, then got away with cash. Investigators say one of them had a gun.

Police say one of the suspects wore a red hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. The other was wearing a gray hoodie. Officers say they left headed west toward Hollywood Drive.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).