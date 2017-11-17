JEA workers help students drop eggs on school lawn — for science

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of students from Pope Elementary School got a unique chance Friday afternoon to test their science experiments as Jackson Energy Authority workers helped them drop eggs on the school lawn.

Fifth and sixth grade classes at Pope used the egg drop as a hands-on project for their STEM education.

Fifth grade teacher Kayln Bush said she wants her students to be excited for science and math in an interactive environment.

“It’s not your normal school project,” Bush said. “They have to apply their math and science skills, but it’s in a way that’s more fun.”

The students had a little help from Jackson Energy Authority who brought a truck to help the students drop their eggs.