JFD, Salvation Army team for Angel Tree Toy Drive

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson Fire Department and Salvation Army are spreading holiday cheer.

The first ever Angel Tree Toy Drive kicked off Friday at the Old Hickory Mall.

Organizers said the goal is to make sure families in need have a holiday season they will never forget.

New toys can be donated and if you would like to adopt an angel, you can contact either the Jackson Fire Department or the Salvation Army.

“We have all been tasked to give back to those who are less fortunate. And hopefully the community can rally around the Jackson Fire Department and Salvation Army, and help make Christmas special for some child and some family,” said Rico Bryson of the Jackson Fire Department.

Leaders with the fire department said this is the first project with the Salvation Army and hope to make it an annual drive.