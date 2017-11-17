Local high schooler wins $100,000 Bethel University scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local high school student receives a big reward from a local college.

Friends, family and school representatives gathered Friday to surprise Dory Scott as this year’s Hendrix Scholarship winner.

“I was trying not to expect anything, but then this happened,” Scott said. “I was still very surprised and very excited.”

Around 40 students applied for the scholarship this year and then met on the Bethel University Campus last weekend. Students go through a rigorous weekend of testing and interviews in hopes of becoming a finalist for the scholarship.

The tests are graded by teachers at the university to determine the winner. Dory’s parents were just as excited as she was.

“Elated and overwhelmed, just thrilled, my heart won’t stop,” DaLee and Bret Scott said.

Her parents got the call Thursday night that she was the winner. They said they hated having to keep it from her.

“To think she was up against 28 students of her caliber and she came out on top is just a wonderful and incredible blessing,” Bret Scott, Dory’s father, said.

Dory plans to major in English and minor in education to become an English teacher.

Bethel says the scholarship is worth $100,000.