Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/17 – 11/17/17

1/11 Keanan Mays Violation of probation

2/11 Alisha Stephens Violation of probation

3/11 Antonio Thomas Failure to appear

4/11 Christopher Lee Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/11 Detrick Grady Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/11 Diedre Jones Failure to appear

7/11 Kayla Laidlaw Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/11 Latavia Clifton Violation of community corrections



9/11 Monte Crosnoe Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/11 Rodricus Morris Aggravated assault

11/11 Teira McIntosh Harassment























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/17/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.