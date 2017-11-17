Red Cross recognizes volunteers for relief efforts

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of volunteers were recognized Friday for their relief efforts across the country.

Red Cross representatives came together at the organizations headquarters to thank a group of volunteers who deployed to assist with disaster relief following hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.

Some volunteers also went all the way to California to help victims of the wildfires.

“A lot of them lost everything, everything they had. And even though that they were in that, they still had a smile on their face and they were very grateful and thankful we were there,” Mary Poland, volunteer, said.

The Red Cross says they’re currently working on their home fire campaign, promoting smoke detectors in the home and their pillowcase project as well.