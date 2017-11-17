Strong Cold Front Moving in Saturday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday

Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s in West Tennessee this afternoon after starting out a few degrees above freezing this morning! The warm front is coming in dry without any rain in the forecast for the evening, but West Tennessee has a lot of wind in the forecast tonight. A Wind Advisory may be issued for the Mid-South soon with a potential for winds to gust up to 40 miles per hour overnight. Don’t expect rain at those high school football playoff games but hold on to your hats!

TONIGHT

There’s only a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee overnight, most of the area will remain dry with winds increasing during the early hours of Saturday. For the start of deer gun season, hunters can expect strong winds from the south-southwest with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s under cloudy skies before sunrise. Rain showers will start to develop during the later hours of the morning and start out scattered. Winds could gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour in the early morning on Saturday.

The cold front will move through West Tennessee primarily between the late morning and early evening. A thin line of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move from northwest to southeast across the area bringing briefly heavy rain and an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. West Tennessee is in a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather when the cold front moves through.

We’ll go through the forecast hour-by-hour with an analysis of the potential threats for West Tennessee on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, so tune in for the latest details and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist

