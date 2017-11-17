TBI Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in East TN

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A suspect added Thursday to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list has been captured.

Justin Wayne Pridemore, 24, was captured Friday morning in East Tennessee, according to a TBI release.

Pridemore was wanted by the Greeneville Police Department and the TBI to face charges of aggravated sexual battery that stem from an incident involving a 5-year-old child, according to the release.

After receiving a tip that Pridemore was possibly at an East Tennessee home on Forester Lane in Jonesborough, TBI special agents requested assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home Friday morning and confirmed Pridemore was at the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.