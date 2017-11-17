TCA announces termination of head of school, begins search for replacement

JACKSON, Tenn. — Trinity Christian Academy announced Friday that their board of trustees has unanimously decided to pursue a change in leadership in the head of school position.

School leaders say the decision is the result of no wrongdoing by current Head of School Jon Holley, according to a release.

“TCA is thankful for the six years that Jon Holley and his family have dedicated to the school and their faithful service to Christian education,” the release states. “He can be very proud of his time at TCA. We love the Holley family and desire to support them in all of their future endeavors.”

The release does not say what led school leaders to make the decision.

The board has already begun the search process to select a new head of school, according to the release.