Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Connie Harrison

Connie Harrison has been teaching for more than 30 years. She says being a music teacher has changed over the years.

“Your classroom, your supplies, your office everything was in the backseat of my car,” Harrison said. “I went from school to school to school. We had 10-12 schools in Hardin County. I did four.”

She’s been teaching at Northside Elementary in Savannah since it opened eight years ago. Her impact on the city goes father than just the school.

“I have created a children’s theatre Downtown Main Street in Savannah. I want this to be my legacy is children,” Harrison said.

Harrison doesn’t rely on coffee to wake her up in the morning. Instead she looks forward to her car rider duty each morning.

“I stand out in the freezing cold, or the rain or the sunshine from 7:30 to 8 I’m saying good morning to all the students,” Harrison said.

Her tip for teachers in the future is to make sure you have the passion for the job.

“You gotta love all kinds of kids and if you don’t love them then you won’t be happy,” Harrison said.

Harrison will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in November, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

