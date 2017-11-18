Escaped Federal Prisoner Captured in Brownsville

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Jeff Holt announced today the capture of Travon Gardner 40, who escaped from the Millington Federal Prison Camp late yesterday.

Holt said his office was notified shortly after the escape and began investigating leads as to his whereabouts. ‘

Gardner was serving a 300 month sentence on Narcotics charges and was housed at the Millington complex.

Marshals say early on in the investigation it was believed Gardner was in the company of a female acquaintance.

Today Marshals went to 336 West Cherry St. in Brownsville to speak with a girlfriend of Gardner. Marshals say as they were speaking with the female resident Gardner fell through the ceiling alerting them to his hiding spot.

Gardner later climbed down from the attic and surrendered without further incident.