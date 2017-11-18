Local church hosts safety workshop in light of recent shootings

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The massacre in Texas has local churches not only praying for the victims, but reviewing their own safety protocols.

It’s a place many go to feel safe, and the last place you would think a murderous rampage would happen.

“I never thought we would come to the day that we would have to have weapons in the church to protect our people,” said Leon King, a handgun safety instructor.

After a gunman opened fire earlier this month, killing more than 20 people during worship at a Texas church, many churches across the country are hosting safety workshops.

“You never know what a person is thinking, and what better way than to get everybody’s attention at a church when we have our guards down,” said Pastor Cortney Robinson of Friendship Missionary Church.

Robinson says the Brownsville church is going over it’s protocols.

“We want our people to be as comfortable as possible and feel free to come worship,” he said. “But at the same time, we want them to know not only are you protected, but we want you to feel safe while you’re trying to worship.”

Local law enforcement and pastors came to the safety workshop to talk about security and emergency plans.

Authorities say it’s important for community members to know how to respond if a shooter does come into their house of worship.

“I think people should continue to go to church and ban together for these crazy people that’s coming out and doing these things,” King said.

But pastor Robinson hopes to never have to put the emergency plans into place.

“We need to keep God first and pray that the right people come in our doors, and if not just know God is going to take care of you,” he said.

Pastor Robinson says they plan to hold more safety workshops like this in the future.

The workshop Saturday was open for anyone to attend.