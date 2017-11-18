Local Greek organizations come together for Walk for Education

JACKSON, Tenn. — Walkers laced up their running shoes for education awareness.

The Walk for Education was held at the Lift Wellness Center.

The local chapters of Phi Delta Kappa and Kappa Alpha Psi paired together in honor of American Education Week.

Organizers said the goal is to promote fitness and raise scholarship money for students.

“One of our goals is to not only help support those educators but to support our youth and we also have service projects involving and encouraging us to be healthy,” said Psi Delta Kappa President Pat Taylor.

This is the 12th Year for the Walk.