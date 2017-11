Pet of the Week: Saban

JACKSON, Tenn — Meet our pet of the week Saban. Melissa Roberts with Saving the Animal Together says he’s a 4-month-old Pit Bull mix. He likes other dogs, cats and kids. He likes toys and hanging out with his people. For more information on how you can adopt Saban contacat Melissa at┬ámelissaroberts @savingtheanimalstogether.org.