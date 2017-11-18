Power outrages and severe storms in West Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Today’s storms have caused 14 outages to over 3,00o of Gibson Electric Membership Corporation’s members.

There is now 308 members still without power.

The largest outage occurred in Kentucky and affected parts of Fulton, Hickman, and Graves counties.

Members are also affected in Tennessee, with outages in Obion, Crockett, Madison, and Gibson counties.

Crews were immediately dispatched and will restore service as quickly as is safely possible.