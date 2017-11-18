Rhomerius Knight shined on Friday nights, despite his doctors initial diagnosis

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — During the 2017 Adamsville football season, running back Rhomerius Knight also known as Romeo emerged as one of the go-to play-makers. He totaled 1,207 rushing yards and seventeen touchdowns in just twelve games.

“I’m blessed,” Knight said.

“You can do anything you put your mind to, anything you ask God to do he’ll do it,” Knight’s mother, DaVaunna said. “My baby is living proof.”

While piling up astounding numbers on the field, Knight’s head coach Brandon Gray said he is someone you would want on your team and around you off the field. He is a leader, a hard worker, a fighter.



“He’s a good player,” Gray said. “He’s accountable and that’s what you look for.”

His production on the field stems from an early child diagnosis that taught him how to work hard and fight for what he wanted.

When he was three months old his mother noticed something just wasn’t right.

“He started having upper respiratory problems, bronchitis, upper RSV, problems like that,” his mother said.

Shortly after, Knight was diagnosed with an extreme case of allergies and asthma. Doctors told his mother he may be a bubble baby.

A bubble baby meant Knight would struggle to participate in any outdoor activities.

His uncle, Joseph Knight, reminisced about the time his nephew played outside so long, that he had a seizure and had to be given mouth to mouth.



“He was basically allergic to everything in this world that God had created, except for people,” his mother said.

Due to his condition, Knight spent a majority of his childhood confined indoors, in hopes to be a normal kid.

Knight said he felt alone and isolated so studying was the only thing he was able to do.

Luckily, his condition started to diminish when he was in the third grade which allowed him to be successful on the football field and fulfill his life-long dream.

This allowed him to be a key player.

“I knew he could do it, my baby’s flash,” Knight’s mother said.

Knight helped lead the Cardinals to seven victories and for his coach, Knight became a great teammate.

“He could light up the room with his smile, I can be mad and he can shoot me a smile and makes me kind of forget about it a little bit, just a little bit,” Gray said.

Knight’s family said his story is just one of millions, saying God is the one to thank and Knight is just an example of how it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.