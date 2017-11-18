Severe T’storm Watch in Effect Until 7pm

Weather Update – 12:38 p.m. Saturday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee until 7 p.m. Saturday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, the main threat is for damaging straight-line winds and large hail with a secondary threat for an isolated tornado.

The storms will be moving through during the afternoon and early evening. Here’s a look at the time line for peak threat for severe weather.



