Shots fired at North Side High School; School placed on brief lockdown

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson police are investigating after a report of shots fired at North Side High School late Friday night. Officers were called to the school just after 9:30 p.M.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, shots were fired in the parking lot of the school. Jackson police say the school was placed on a brief lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Jackson-Madison County Schools says it happened following The North Side-Liberty Tech High school basketball game.

Investigators say there were no injuries and no arrests.

Stay with WBBJ on-air and online for the latest.