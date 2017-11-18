Thousands of items on sale at the Annual Christmas Cottage

JACKSON, Tenn. — Holiday spirit could be seen in west Jackson today at the Annual Christmas Cottage.

Representatives said the event began yesterday as thousands of items went on sale.

They said every item was either handmade or home baked by the family community education club.

Members said they have been holding it for over 30 years to raise money for community service programs.

“We use that money for service projects throughout Madison county. We help a lot with 4H. We also give to wrap and to days for girls, and we have educational programs,” said Christmas Cottage Chairperson Krisann Blair.

Members said they had anything 50 cents ornaments to $100 hand done table clothes. The events ended today at 5 pm, but they said, they plan on holding it again next year.