West Tennessee Severe Weather Risk Rises

Weather Update – 9:00 a.m. – Saturday (Meteorologist Tom Meiners & Brian Davis)

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee from now until 9 pm. Tonight. Peak sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with winds gusts to near 45 mph are possible from now through Saturday evening.

We have already had wind gusts this morning around 30 mph in most locations. Some isolated gusts up to 45 mph are possible this afternoon with higher gusts in thunderstorms.

The cold front will move through West Tennessee primarily between the early afternoon and early evening. A narrow line of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move from northwest to southeast across the area bringing briefly heavy rain and an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. West Tennessee has now been upgraded to a slight risk (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather when the cold front moves through. I’m especially watching portions of northwest Tennessee which are slightly more susceptible to a severe thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will fall quickly during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Not only will it be cold but it will feel colder with winds shifting to the northwest after the frontal passage. We could be waking up to wind chills in the middle to upper 20s on Sunday!

Tom Meiners & Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

