Wrestling stars put on a show as a salute to veterans and their families

JACKSON, Tenn. — Heavyweight Champion Matt Starr along with Jacob Law, The Young Lions, and Bam Bam Bundy were just some of the names that went head to head Saturday night, but representatives say, the stars of the show were veterans, as the night’s event was a salute to veterans and their families.

The crowd cheered as USA Championship Wrestling stars showed their skills Saturday night in a high energy event at the Omen Arena.

“Here. Tonight. I’m ready, and I’m taking that belt,” said wrestler Jacob Law.

“You’re going to see from bell to bell, nonstop action. That’s a big deal. You’re going to see athletes. You’re going to see the real deal rock um and sock um southern style pro wrestling, and we’re proud wrestling,” said event promoter Bert Prentice.

Prentice says that their wrestling events are always full of entertainment and fun for fans of all ages.

“Do you want to wrestle too one day,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

“Yes ma’am,” said a young fan.

But the wrestling stars were not the only ones getting a standing ovation from event attendees. A round of applause for those in the armed forces as Saturday’s event was a salute to veterans and their families.

“We got to. We got to. I mean, my gosh. They’re the true heroes of our world, I mean, they just are. We got to honor that,” Prentice said.

“Like I said, I couldn’t call myself a hero compared to a veteran,” Law said, “and just giving back to them is something great we can offer them for all the things they’ve done for us.”

As the competition continued, everyone seemed to enjoying the show.

“In the end, when you’re stepping in the ring, looking out at all the fans, hearing them chant your name,” Law said, “it’s worth every single bit of time.”

“I have plenty of things in my head to hit him with,” said wrestler Matthew Starr. “I mean, you’re staying and watching though right?”

USA Championship Wrestling representatives say from Saturday night forward, they have decided that veterans get in free to all of their events. Don’t forget to bring your military ID.

They also say their next show at the Omen Arena will be on Saturday, December 16th. They say, that night they will also be holding a raffle to collect money that will be used to give a Christmas to needy children.